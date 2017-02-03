Kellyanne Conway concedes error: 'Honest mistakes abound'

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving Pause

2:06 Explosives take down I-5 Antlers Bridge near Shasta -- mostly

0:12 Repairs to Highway 49 in Grass Valley

0:35 Wrecked Folsom light rail crossing could take two months to fix, upending commutes

0:30 New Sacramento transit chief vows fast action

1:48 Placer County Sheriff's Office explains fatal police shooting near Squaw Valley

4:38 'Colored Lights' by Skyler's Pool

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk