Anti-Trump protesters shut down highway, delay ambulance

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream Pause

0:23 Caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing from 85-year-old

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:10 Sacramento 'Art Street' temporary exhibit opens

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:42 DirecTV workers strike over technician's termination

2:04 Loaves & Fishes' Sister Libby is ready to move on

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted