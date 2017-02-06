Is it tough being a kid? Try being a president's kid

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort Pause

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

1:31 Kevin de Leon: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection