9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hear Solicitor General Purcell's arguments against travel ban
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments to determine whether to lift a nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban against citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, on Tuesday. The Solicitor General representing the states of Washington and Minnesota argued that the government has failed to show that it would be "irreparably harmed" if the executive order were suspended.