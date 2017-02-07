9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hear Solicitor General Purcell's arguments against travel ban

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments to determine whether to lift a nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban against citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, on Tuesday. The Solicitor General representing the states of Washington and Minnesota argued that the government has failed to show that it would be "irreparably harmed" if the executive order were suspended.

Nation & World

Former President Barack Obama kitesurfing with Richard Branson

On Tuesday the Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the former President kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who's a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office. Obama and the former First Lady Michelle have been vacationing since leaving the White House.

Weather

Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

A horse owner and a friend helped gather three horses from a field near the Auburn Boulevard onramp near Interstate 80. California Highway Patrol officers directed traffic to allow the horses to be walked safely across the road to their home. The horses were gathered and moved around 7:15 a.m.

Politics & Government

California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 15 other states

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Monday during a visit to state Department of Justice facilities in Fresno, California, that California joined 15 other states in filing an amicus brief opposing President Donald Trump's immigration executive order. The filing supports Washington state's lawsuit, which states that parts of the executive order that target people from Muslim-majority countries are unconstitutional.

Editor's Choice Videos