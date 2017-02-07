Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway Pause

2:03 Get ready for the return of Pliny the Younger

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio

0:36 Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

1:46 Storm causes flooding near Sloughhouse

1:45 Bird's-eye view of incredibly high water at American River, Yolo Bypass and Rio Vista bridge

1:10 California lawmakers split on Ronald Reagan's legacy

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance