Closed addiction treatment center to get state visit

A health official says the reopening of a Vermont addiction treatment center will depend on whether it gets approval from the Health Department after a site survey early next week.
The Maple Leaf Treatment Center stopped accepting new patients as of Jan. 15, for a 30-day period. The center has a staffing shortage and said it would focus on filling six open positions and training new staff.
Maple Leaf is one of three residential treatment centers in Vermont. In addition to the other two, the state has also been allowed to use beds at Phoenix House in Dublin, New Hampshire, if needed.
A center spokesman tells the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2lnSr9B ) if it's given the green light, it would reopen on Feb. 15.
