Trump's health secretary pick confirmed narrowly for Cabinet

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:42 Storm's rising waters lead to rescue by Sacramento Fire

1:55 Modesto student bullied, thrown into street

1:11 Sacramento protesters participate in Day of Solidarity against Dakota Access Pipeline

0:11 Dakota pipeline foes take to J Street in downtown Sacramento

5:01 Sacramento surgeon puts pieces together on separated Sandoval twins

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

1:48 Oroville Dam spillway endangers baby salmon