Oroville Dam crisis makes news around globe

While thousands of evacuated Northern California residents await word on when they can return to their homes, the rest of the world took notice.
News agencies from around the country and around the world brought the Oroville Dam crisis to their readers.
From the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom:
Desperate efforts continue to stop devastating 100-foot tsunami at the nation’s tallest dam https://t.co/BE6WvR0CX2— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 13, 2017
From the Guardian in Australia:
Evacuees wait out uncertainty in Lake Oroville dam crisis: 'I'm just praying' https://t.co/29Vgvwilz9— Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) February 14, 2017
From RT, a global news network broadcasting from three countries:
‘This is not a drill’: People evacuate as fears of #OrovilleDam spillway collapse grows https://t.co/ziiBu5KbYE pic.twitter.com/E6jDs5Webl— RT (@RT_com) February 13, 2017
And from India:
US: 2 lakh people have been evacuated from several #NorthernCalifornia counties after damage to spillway at the #OrovilleDam. pic.twitter.com/PXd6IZ7CAx— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 14, 2017
It wasn’t just news organizations, however. There was a response from a soccer team, a young girl, and a Sikh temple:
Chico State’s soccer team pitches in to help young evacuees:
Props to @chicostate soccer team boosting morale at evacuation center #OrovilleDam Many people have nowhere to go pic.twitter.com/HvbY1eWhrP— JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) February 14, 2017
Demonstrating an awareness for others, a generous offer from a youngster:
#OrovilleDam: Lucy arrives @RedCross shelter in #Chico with a wagon full of toys to share with evacuated children. pic.twitter.com/Q1PVEr1Djo— Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) February 14, 2017
And a Sikh temple in Sacramento opens its doors to those forced to evacuate their homes Sunday:
Sikh Temples in Sacramento offering Food & Shelter. They are open for ALL people evacuated from Yuba City #OrovilleDam #OrovilleSpillway pic.twitter.com/AxiiijHBgM— Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) February 13, 2017
Comments