February 13, 2017 7:13 PM

Oroville Dam crisis makes news around globe

Bee staff

While thousands of evacuated Northern California residents await word on when they can return to their homes, the rest of the world took notice.

News agencies from around the country and around the world brought the Oroville Dam crisis to their readers.

From the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom:

From the Guardian in Australia:

From RT, a global news network broadcasting from three countries:

And from India:

It wasn’t just news organizations, however. There was a response from a soccer team, a young girl, and a Sikh temple:

Chico State’s soccer team pitches in to help young evacuees:

Demonstrating an awareness for others, a generous offer from a youngster:

And a Sikh temple in Sacramento opens its doors to those forced to evacuate their homes Sunday:

