Police looking for clues in death of NKorea leader's brother

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted Pause

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:58 Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

0:23 Workers continue work to clear Highway 50

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:45 Helicopters work to fortify damaged Oroville spillway