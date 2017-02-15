Malaysia arrests 2nd suspect in N. Korean's death

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours Pause

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:58 Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley