Gov. Holcomb's Drug Abuse commission gets to work

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world Pause

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims