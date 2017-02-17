Flood threat: Don Pedro spillway to open if storm delivers forecasted rain

The Turlock Irrigation District said the spillway on Don Pedro Dam will be opened early next week if the forecasted rain from a large storm occurs.
TID spokesman Brandon McMillan said it’s all a matter of how much rain comes with the storm due Monday and Tuesday, which could drop close to 5 inches of rain in the watershed above the dam in western Tuolumne County.
“We are required to open the spillway when Don Pedro is at 830 elevation,” the spokesman said Friday. “With the current forecast, it shows it will be reaching 830 feet.”
Less rain could mean the spillway gate will remain shut, he said.
McMillan was not certain what day the spillway gate would be opened, but more likely Tuesday. It would be the second time Don Pedro’s spillway has been activated in the history of the dam, which opened in 1971. “It is important to note the forecast is fluctuating hourly,” McMillan said.
TID officials notified officials with the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services on Friday afternoon after running numbers on the weather forecast and potential runoff. Letting water run through the spillway protects the dam from serious damage.
Officials will start notifying residents in low-lying areas along the Tuolumne River in Modesto of the threat of flooding. Notifications will be made in the airport neighborhood, west Modesto and the Ninth Street area, said Sgt. Anthony Bejaran of the Sheriff’s Department.
TID believes the water that could flow through the spillway will be less than the torrent in 1997, which caused massive flooding and destruction in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. The storms in 1997 were far heavier and warmer, melting a large amount of the Sierra snowpack, McMillan said.
The irrigation district, the co-owner of Don Pedro, will monitor the situation daily and provide updates. The district has to follow flood-control protocols of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
With the reservoir 98 percent full, TID officials were confident of making it through the current storm, but focused their concern on a heavier storm after a break Sunday.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, water was coming into the dam at 10,214 cubic feet per second, a sharp increase from 8,470 Friday morning. The outflow from the reservoir was slightly less – 10,200 cfs – meaning the reservoir is rising.
On Friday afternoon, Don Pedro was at 826 1/2 feet, or 3 1/2 feet below the maximum.
McMillan said the Corps of Engineers gave approval for increasing releases from Don Pedro to 11,000 cfs, which is expected to raise the Tuolumne River to 55 1/2 feet downstream in Modesto, slightly above flood stage.
The spokesman said he couldn’t speculate on whether larger releases could avoid the need to open the spillway gate. Additional releases were not authorized by the Corps of Engineers.
TID had no estimate on how much flooding will occur, or the level of rivers downstream, if the Don Pedro spillway is activated.
According to records, as much as 55,800 cfs gushed from Don Pedro in 1997, raising the Tuolumne River in Modesto to more than 70 feet.
Don Pedro became another closely watched dam in Northern California this week after things calmed down at Oroville Dam.
TID officials downplayed fears that Don Pedro’s spillways could fail, as occurred at Oroville Dam. McMillan said Don Pedro’s main spillway, and a rock-and-fill emergency one, both were used in 1997 and performed as intended.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
Comments