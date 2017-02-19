North Dakota Legislature marches toward midsession break

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents Pause

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

1:42 Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching

1:36 Driving through a flooded I-5 near Williams from trucker's point of view

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:16 Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

2:15 Various agencies respond to Lake Oroville Dam emergency

4:07 With Apple, the French Laundry as clients, Full Circle Press preserves the craft of letterpress printing