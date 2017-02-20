Kansas House committee tables Medicaid expansion

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second Pause

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

2:08 Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

3:04 DeMarcus Cousins talks to media before finding out he'd been traded to New Orleans

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

1:36 Driving through a flooded I-5 near Williams from trucker's point of view

0:53 Man arrested after barricading himself in Sacramento home for several hours

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside