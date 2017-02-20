More Videos

0:23 TID opens spillway at Don Pedro

0:32 Don Pedro spillway water flows over road

0:35 Side view of Don Pedro spillway

0:53 Man arrested after barricading himself in Sacramento home for several hours

0:57 Maxwell residents sandbag to prepare for coming storm

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

0:26 Snow and rain at Donner Summit could lead to delays

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams