Side view of Don Pedro spillway

Here is a side view seconds after the Turlock Irrigation District opened the spillway gates at Don Pedro Reservoir on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office)
bclark@modbee.com

Crime - Sacto 911

Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

The major collision that closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard Saturday morning was caused by a wrong way driver who was fleeing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Bradley. Because of safety concerns, officers terminated the pursuit before the car entered the freeway.

Editor's Choice Videos