McAuliffe vetoes bill cutting abortion clinics' funding

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call Pause

1:09 '30 to 40' new waterfalls in Rock Creek Road area of El Dorado County

5:52 CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river

0:35 Portion of Raley Boulevard in Sacramento flooded

0:59 How to pay for Sacramento meters remotely