Grandmother raises orphan and hopes for a break in lethal hit-and-run case

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew Pause

3:32 Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

1:21 Take a tour of Sacramento's renovated downtown train depot

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

2:04 Loaves & Fishes' Sister Libby is ready to move on

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours