The Latest: Trial underway over man's cancer diagnosis at VA

2:15 p.m.
A lawyer for a military veteran says at a trial Monday that his client's now-terminal prostate cancer would have been curable had the Veterans Administration in Phoenix diagnosed his illness sooner.
Steven Cooper says a nurse practitioner who found abnormalities in his prostate during a 2011 examination failed to order more testing.
Cooper learned 11 months later that he had stage-IV cancer. Attorney Gregory Patton says his client's life expectancy is about five years.
The government contends the VA complied with the standard of care.
Phoenix was the epicenter of a national scandal in which whistleblowers revealed that veterans on secret waiting lists faced scheduling delays of up to a year.
No direct references to the scandal were made during opening arguments.
8:30 a.m.
A trial is set to begin Monday in a lawsuit by a military veteran who alleges his now-terminal prostate cancer would have been curable had the Veterans Administration hospital in Phoenix discovered his illness sooner.
Steven Cooper contends in his lawsuit that a nurse practitioner at the VA hospital should have ordered additional tests and referred him to a urologist when he had complained of health problems in 2011.
The lawsuit says Cooper's condition worsened over the next year, prompting him to return to the VA.
Eventually, a biopsy determined he had stage-four cancer.
He then went to a private doctor for treatment.
Lawyers defending the VA say the nurse practitioner's examination didn't turn up indications of cancer and that Cooper didn't complain of urinary symptoms during the appointment.
