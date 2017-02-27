Mexico ex-president Felipe Calderon donates pension

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection Pause

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:49 Texas transgender wrestler wins girls state title

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California