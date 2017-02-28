News

February 28, 2017 4:54 PM

Emergency operations activated as tornados hit Illinois

The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ill.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system.

Officials say activation of the State Emergency Operations Center will ensure state agencies are in place to give any assistance needed by those affected by Tuesday's storms.

A twister hit the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa in central Illinois. A woman answering the telephone at the nursing home said several residents reported bumps and bruises but no serious injuries.

Patients at the nursing home were evacuated to a nearby school.

Emergency crews have been sent to the Village of Naplate, where several structures were heavily damaged and there were fears people are trapped under the debris.

A tornado watch remained in effect in northern and central Illinois until 10 p.m.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

3 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes into southern California homes

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos