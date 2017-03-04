Education, health care top issues as lawmakers pass deadline

Education, efforts to address opioid addiction in the state and proposed changes to the state's medical marijuana program appear likely to dominate the rest of Georgia legislators' annual session.
Lawmakers spent January and February considering bills introduced in their own chambers. On Monday, they will begin focusing on the opposing chamber's legislation.
Both chambers approved dozens of bills on Friday. Bills must pass at least one chamber by a certain date to remain alive for the year.
Friday's yes votes included a bill allowing concealed handguns on college campuses and a proposal lifting a yearlong moratorium on new construction of oil pipelines.
Lawmakers plan to wrap up the session on March 30.
