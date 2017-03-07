Report: African women ahead as lawmakers, but face violence

1:06 Caught on camera: Robber at Stockton store aims gun at clerk Pause

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devasted property along Feather River

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

1:08 Driving to Golden 1 Center? These tips could help make your journey easier

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

0:35 Cattle on the loose on K-10

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week