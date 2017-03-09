House panel OKs health bill, but industry groups say 'no'

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.' Pause

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

1:41 Raw: Supporters, protesters at McClintock town hall meeting

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'