Utah lawmakers tackle liquor laws as 2017 session ends

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care Pause

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

2:02 Farm-to-Fork Festival draws crowds to Capitol Mall

0:38 Food truck brings produce to Sacramento region's low-income neighborhoods

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

3:00 Watch the Powerhouse Science Center make its 'Fast Pitch' for support

0:54 Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren talks to homeless camper about the possibility of a tent city

1:41 Raw: Supporters, protesters at McClintock town hall meeting

1:44 Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios