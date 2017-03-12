Mayo Clinic kicks off $217M, 5-year hospital expansion

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself' Pause

0:46 Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights went out - and theories abound

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop