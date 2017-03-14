What the budget analysts say about GOP health care bill

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped Pause

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

3:00 Watch the Powerhouse Science Center make its 'Fast Pitch' for support

1:31 Sacramento's new fast-entry downtown garages

1:08 Driving to Golden 1 Center? These tips could help make your journey easier

2:24 Watch 2 hours of Golden 1 arena traffic in 2 minutes

1:14 Snow blanket crushing your home? Long-handled rake, hard work can clear it

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting