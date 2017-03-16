The Latest: Martinez breaks silence on vetoes

1:24 UC Davis team effort helps keep Sacramento Zoo flamingos' health in the pink Pause

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

0:45 Truck sought in fatal Sunrise Boulevard hit-and-run

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins

0:53 College fans take 'fandom' to next level during NCAA

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

1:11 CARB official: VW diesels may not be able to be fixed completely

0:51 Annual flamingo roundup helps confirm health of Sacramento Zoo favorites

5:55 Watch highlights of Jordan Ford: St. Mary's guard and former Folsom High star