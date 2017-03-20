Nevada Republican seeks continued care for incurably ill

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

0:32 CHP officers do the 'worm,' other dance moves at Lodi High assembly

12:36 Postgame: UCLA coach, Lonzo Ball, Bryce Alford talk making it into Sweet 16

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension