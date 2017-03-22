'Sex-selection' abortion ban gets final OK in Arkansas House

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping Pause

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful'

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:31 Thief steals package from Rocklin home's porch, then departs in red vehicle

2:40 CHP describes fatal three-car collision on White Rock Road

0:32 Sacramento police chief talks about key video

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

1:20 Police reform activists want Sacramento City Council to impose tougher standards than in current plan

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting