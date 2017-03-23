Republican health bill would widen America's big wealth gap

0:12 Watch: NASA captures green aurora that is fitting for St. Patrick's celebration Pause

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:10 Woman suspected of taking Wal-Mart shopper's purse is seen entering the store

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

1:03 Isn't she lovely? Meet the Sacramento region's first baby of 2017

0:54 Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren talks to homeless camper about the possibility of a tent city

0:45 What will African Americans lose if Obamacare is repealed?

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'