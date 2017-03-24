State representative will retire due to dementia

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening Pause

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

4:00 Why tornadoes and thunderstorms happen in California

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

0:24 From the air, ruined landscape clearly shows effect of Oroville Dam spillway problem

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide