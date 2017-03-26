Cancer activists push bill to hike legal age to buy tobacco

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims Pause

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

0:58 Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump