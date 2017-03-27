Kansas City hemp oil shops rise amid uncertain regulations

As Kansas City deals with gray areas in herbal supplements and regulated pharmaceutical medication, the number of shops in the area that sell hemp oil is beginning to rise.
The shops sell the product known as cannabidiol, which derives from the cannabis plant most know as marijuana. Those who sell cannabidiol call their product hemp because the oil comes from plants with little to no THC, the chemical responsible for the high that recreational users want, the Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2o0WwSl ) reported.
Despite legal risks involving medical marijuana dispensaries, many shops in downtown Kansas City have been open and upfront about their hemp products.
Eddie Smith, who opened an alternative medicine shop in October, called the Kansas attorney general asking if he was allowed to sell hemp oil.
"The only thing that they said is, 'We can't tell you,'" Smith said. "I called three different times, and I got the same answer."
Missouri legalized low-THC hemp oil for treating children's seizures in 2014, but open dispensary stores for hemp oil are not legal in Kansas or Missouri. Cannibidiol sellers said they're working under a 2014 farm bill that allows for some research on "industrial hemp" of 0.3 percent THC or less.
Kansas has no licensing framework for hemp oil. Although multiple bills to form regulations for have been introduced to help treat seizures with THC oil, none have passed.
"Because our office provides legal representation to the state and its agencies, we cannot provide counsel, legal advice or research to private citizens, businesses or groups," Kansas attorney general spokeswoman Jennifer Montgomery said.
