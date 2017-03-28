New York lawmakers to push higher penalties for gang crimes

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice' Pause

1:57 Watch water from beautiful lake in Plumas County flowing from spillway for first time since 1997

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

0:24 Springtime snow 'wet and heavy' in Sierra

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'