House takes first step to override 2 of Bevin's vetoes

Kentucky's new GOP majority in the state House has voted to tell the state's Republican governor that if he wants to spend taxpayer money, he has to ask them first.
House lawmakers 89-0 voted to override a Gov. Matt Bevin's partial veto of House bill 471, which said the state Legislature has the final say in who gets to spend up to $100 million in settlement money from Volkswagen.
The veto is one of four that Republican lawmakers will consider overriding on Wednesday. The House also voted to override a veto of a bill regulating drones. In the state Senate, lawmakers voted to override vetoes of bills about mental health and naming roads.
Bevin said he vetoed part of the Volkswagen bill because the state Legislature is only in session for a few months every year and he did not want to wait for them to spend the money. In a veto message, he pledged to strictly follow the requirements placed on the money as part of the settlement over Volkswagen cheating the emissions tests on its cars.
But lawmakers have been hesitant to hand the governor too much power when it comes to the budget. Last year, the state Supreme Court ruled the governor broke the law when he ordered spending cuts at public colleges and universities without asking the Legislature for permission.
The House also voted 93-0 to override Bevin's veto of House bill 540, which would among other things make it a felony to fly a drone in a prohibited area.
Both bills would become law if the Senate also votes to override.
The Legislature has not overridden a governor's veto since 2013, when Republicans in the Senate joined House Democrats to override then-Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear's veto of a religious freedom bill.
Now, Republicans are firmly in control of both chambers. But Bevin surprised GOP leaders with his vetoes earlier this week, including a veto of Senate bill 91 that would allow a judge to order some people with mental illnesses into outpatient treatment. The law would only apply to people who have been involuntarily committed at least twice in the past year, have a diagnosis of a serious mental illness and have symptoms of anosognosia — a condition where people do not realize they are sick.
The bill is named "Tim's Law" after Tim Morton, a Lexington man diagnosed with schizophrenia who often refused treatment and was hospitalized 37 times before he died in 2014. On Wednesday, mental health advocates rallied outside of the Senate chambers, urging lawmakers to override the veto. It passed the Senate 34-3 and the House 95-0 earlier this month.
Bevin vetoed the bill because he said it would restrict people's liberties "simply based on a belief that the individual might not otherwise comply with his or her mental health treatment." But Ellen Doyle, a 52-year-old Louisville resident with schizoaffective disorder, said she spent years living on the streets before she got the treatment she needed at Bridgehaven Mental Health Services in Louisville at the urging of her family.
"I couldn't have done it unless I had people who could kind of make those decisions for me at the time," she said.
The Senate voted 35-1 to override the veto amid cheers from mental health advocates who watched the vote from the gallery.
"The Constitution and the process is working and we just have a differing opinion on the appropriateness of the legislation," Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said. "Overall, we have had a great working relationship and have had a wonderful session."
Comments