Argentine Senate approves medical use of cannabis oil

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says Pause

1:13 David Daleiden rallies at Sacramento Planned Parenthood

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

0:51 'It's time to get tough on hate,' says Asif Mahmood, launching campaign for lieutenant governor

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

1:41 National Nurses United endorses Bernie Sanders

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised