Anti-allergy medicine EpiPen recall expands to US

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space Pause

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

3:39 Everyone's a 'POS'? Cemetery Sun says the song is really about kindness

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening