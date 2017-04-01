Liquor wholesalers pass on marijuana distribution licenses

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness Pause

3:21 Auschwitz survivor Bernard Marks: 'I tell this story so we don't repeat it'

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery

0:34 Take a 40-second tour of bursting flowers around Sacramento area

0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill

2:18 FamilyTreeNow.com: Here are some tips on using it.

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk