A 'sci-fi' cancer therapy fights brain tumors, study finds

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness Pause

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:27 Protesters escorted out by deputies at ICE forum

0:58 Faces of the homeless and a poem: a video essay

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated