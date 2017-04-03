DOJ: For decade, Sanofi vaccine unit overcharged VA on meds

0:28 A carjacking while woman is pumping gas is caught on camera Pause

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

2:48 Ruby Lair, the first girl in a family of six boys, just turned 1

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:46 Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights collision