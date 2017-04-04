Lawmakers to hear assisted suicide bills

Two bills would allow Maine doctors to prescribe medication that a patient may self-administer to hasten death.
The Legislature's health and human services committee is set to hold public hearings Wednesday on bills sponsored by Republican Sen. Roger Katz and Democratic Rep. Jennifer Parker.
Katz unsuccessfully tried to pass a similar bill two years ago.
Oregon legalized assisted suicide in 1994, and it's now legal in five other states, including Vermont, and D.C.
The nonprofit Death with Dignity Political Fund says that 25 states are considering such bills this year.
The Maine bills aim to protect health care providers and to create a process allowing terminally ill adults with limited life expectancy to choose assisted suicide.
