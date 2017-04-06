The Latest: Netanyahu welcomes US attack on Syria base

1:12 Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams Pause

2:25 Exploring the Foresthill Bridge via drone

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

1:18 Family, friends of victims watch as Jerod Watson is arraigned on triple murder charges

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

1:12 Hear the difference between jazz and classical vocals