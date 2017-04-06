Booming online sales mean more dog bites for mail carriers

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time Pause

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

0:15 Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance

1:25 Her family's farmhouse will be flooded, and she's all for it

1:06 See a family 'Escape Trump's America'

4:53 The thinking behind Sue Wilson, who brought the end to 107.9 The End

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:53 Sierra snow survey shows snowpack at 153 percent of average