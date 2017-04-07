WHO: Japan needs anti-smoking law ahead of Tokyo Olympics

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic' Pause

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

1:12 Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams

1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

1:52 Yolo marijuana farmers embrace new 'track-and trace' program

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action