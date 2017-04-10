News

April 10, 2017 1:39 PM

West Virginia lawmakers OK water, marijuana, testing bills

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia lawmakers have voted to lower water-pollution standards, legalize medical marijuana, end school standardized testing aligned with the Common Core curriculum and hold a voter referendum this year on issuing $1.6 billion in bonds to rebuild state highways and bridges.

The House and Senate, which ended their two-month session Sunday, have also passed a $4.1 billion general fund budget with no tax increases and steeper cuts to higher education and Medicaid than Gov. Jim Justice wanted, setting up a possible veto and extra session before the new fiscal year starts July 1.

Bills to revise sales, income, corporate and gasoline taxes all advanced but none were finally passed.

A bill to authorize natural gas producers to drill when three-fourths of those with royalty rights agree also foundered.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed 1:17

Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

12 jobs that are most likely done by an immigrant in California 1:59

12 jobs that are most likely done by an immigrant in California
Google Maps' revival of 'Ms. Pac-Man' provides retro way to play - no fooling 0:34

Google Maps' revival of 'Ms. Pac-Man' provides retro way to play - no fooling

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos