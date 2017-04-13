News

April 13, 2017 12:13 PM

Texas county official charged with DWI had tried asthma brew

The Associated Press
MART, Texas

A Central Texas elected official charged with drunken driving says he tried a whiskey home brew mixed to relieve his asthma before his arrest.

Limestone County Judge Daniel Burkeen was arrested Wednesday in Mart after police say he was observed driving in an erratic matter.

An affidavit says Burkeen, who told the officer he has asthma, slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol. Burkeen was later freed on $1,000 bond.

Burkeen, in a statement, said he was arrested for DWI, made a mistake and accepts responsibility. Burkeen said he tried an asthma home remedy of whiskey, honey and lemon — plus a decongestant.

Burkeen says he didn't anticipate the effects and doesn't condone anyone driving under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Burkeen didn't immediately return a message for comment Thursday.

___

Online:

http://www.co.limestone.tx.us/default.aspx?Limestone_County/County.Judge

