Oregon Democrats file ethics complaint against State Rep

The Democratic Party of Oregon has filed an ethics complaint against State Rep. Knute Buehler accusing him of failing to report payment from drug and medical device companies.
The Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2oEBtok ) Wednesday that Buehler collected about $97,000 from companies over the past four years.
State Democrats say Buehler, who is an orthopedic surgeon, failed to disclose 69 payments he received. They say he was paid for consulting, guest speaking and travel expenses.
Buehler issued a statement Wednesday through his chief of staff saying he expects the complaint to be dismissed. He says the allegations are false and politically motivated.
