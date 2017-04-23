VA facility cuts beds, focuses on rehab and reintegration

Local Veterans Affairs officials have had their hands full for the past year, changing the culture of the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics from a home for aging soldiers to a mental health and substance abuse treatment facility.
The change was mandated by new federal regulations, and already the officials have seen progress.
The Mail Tribune (http://bit.ly/2p9QYER ), a Medford newspaper, reports that between March 2016 and March 2017 the facility's graduation rate has jumped from 55 percent to 80 percent. Michael Weld, the chief of residential care, says that's thanks in part to new evidence-based practices and treatment programs.
The Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics is the last of the large residential VA facilities to undergo a residential redesign. In September the facility reduced the number of beds from 525 to 366. Still, VA officials say they expect to serve as many as 150 more veterans in the coming year than previously because they have improved the admission process and made other changes.
Comments