The Latest: Kleefisch highlights fight against drug abuse

The Latest on Wisconsin Republican Party convention (all times local):
10:40 a.m.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Attorney General Brad Schimel are both highlighting efforts to fight opioid addiction and drug abuse.
Kleefisch and Schimel both focused on the issue in their speeches at the state Republican Party convention Saturday. Schimel is up for re-election next year and Kleefisch is expected to remain as Gov. Scott Walker's running mate in his re-election bid.
Kleefisch calls for Republicans to "protect the most vulnerable and most marginalized." She says the Republican Party is "the party of the little guy. That's what the Republican Party has always been about."
Kleefisch also touted Republican opposition to abortion, support for gun rights and called for the GOP to stand united for Israel.
___
10:15 am.
Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel is casting his re-election bid against Democratic challenger Josh Kaul as the choice between a supporter of Wisconsin's voter identification law and an opponent.
Schimel spoke Saturday at the state Republican Party convention.
Schimel is defending the state in a lawsuit brought by a group of voters who say the law is unconstitutional. Kaul is a lead attorney fighting the law.
Schimel is up for re-election next year.
He is also noting that Kaul worked as an attorney for Hillary Clinton's campaign in Wisconsin and is the son of former Democratic Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager. The GOP crowd booed with Schimel mentioned her name.
Kaul did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
___
9:40 a.m.
Gov. Scott Walker says he is "ready" for four more years as governor.
Walker got a standing ovation at Saturday's Republican Party convention when he said "I am ready to help move Wisconsin forward for four more years."
Democrats are still searching for a top tier challenger to run against Walker. A number of possible candidates are considering it, while some high profile office holders have passed on a run.
Walker spoke after his son, Alex Walker, also addressed convention attendees. The younger Walker was graduating Saturday from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which led to the governor speaking earlier than normal.
Walker is touting his record as governor and the lowest state unemployment rate since 2000. Democrats say the state has underperformed under Walker and a change in leadership is needed.
___
9:30 a.m.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is decrying what he calls a "plague of political correctness on our college campuses."
Vos used his speech at Saturday's state Republican Party convention to tout a bill that would punish students who disrupt free speech on college campuses. Vos says Wisconsin can be the national leader on the issue by passing the proposal.
Opponents said at a legislative hearing on the measure this week that it would actually quash free speech rather than protect it.
But Vos says liberals are trying to drown out other voices through intimidation. He says, "We all know that's wrong. It's time we took a definitive stand against the suppression of ideas."
He says if students stand in the way of free speech "they should face real consequences like suspension or expulsion."
___
8:45 a.m.
Unlike last year at their convention, Wisconsin Republicans are more than happy to talk about Donald Trump.
The president's victory has been the centerpiece of speeches at the convention on Saturday. Last year many speakers didn't refer to Trump, even though he was the presumptive nominee. Trump didn't carry Wisconsin in the primary, but he became the first Republican since 1984 to carry the state in the presidential election.
State party chairman Brad Courtney said Saturday, "I never get tired of saying Republican President Donald Trump." He also thanked Reince Priebus for helping Trump win. Priebus is Trump's chief of staff, was Republican National Committee chairman last year and previously was Wisconsin party chairman.
Republicans are also looking ahead to 2018 when Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin are up for re-election.
___
8:16 a.m.
The Wisconsin Republican Party convention is underway with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praising the victory of President Donald Trump in the state.
That's a stark contrast to last year's convention when Johnson and other Republicans didn't even mention Trump's name in their convention speeches. At that time Trump was the presumptive GOP nominee but many in the party were slow to getting behind him.
But on Saturday Johnson kicked off the convention by saying how proud he was that Wisconsin had delivered its 10 electoral votes to Trump in November. Trump was the first Republican to carry Wisconsin since 1984.
Johnson cast Trump's victory and his own re-election win as "saving" the United States Supreme Court.
There were about 600 people at the meeting.
Comments